Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.53-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.09 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.55.

GPN traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,751. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 442.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.23.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 4,718.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 127.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 114,406 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Global Payments by 82.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 201.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

