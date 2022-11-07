Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.54. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

