GMX (GMX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $310.30 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $38.83 or 0.00187820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $310.30 million and $16.66 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00595289 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.46 or 0.31007620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000255 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

