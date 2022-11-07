Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $68,151.23 and $3,210.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

