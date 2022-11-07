Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,582,002 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of "trust through consensus", the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets."

