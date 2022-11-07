Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 472,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 305,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 112,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 62.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

