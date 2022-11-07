Greenlane Renewables (GRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.52 million.
Greenlane Renewables Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of GRN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.51. 26,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,981. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.10 million and a PE ratio of -17.24. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
Featured Stories
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.