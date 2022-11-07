Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $482.96 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $491.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

