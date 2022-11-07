Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $41.45 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.