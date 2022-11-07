Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $11.58 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,804,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 802,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,426,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,352,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 235,057 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

