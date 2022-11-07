Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Haemonetics Trading Up 3.6 %

Haemonetics stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,634. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.83.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,520.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 318,014 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 258.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 142,930 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

