HC Advisors LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 212,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 64,578 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 273,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 240,087 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 446,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 58,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.