HC Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. 10,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.