HC Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589,592. The stock has a market cap of $257.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

