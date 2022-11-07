HC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 7.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,613 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 97.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 795,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,716.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after buying an additional 715,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. 18,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,840. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

