HC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.48. 55,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,977. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

