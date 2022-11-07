HC Advisors LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,905. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.