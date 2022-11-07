HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

