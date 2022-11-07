HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,078.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $50.66 million and approximately $1,078.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00597488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.06 or 0.31122180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.