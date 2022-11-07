HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($46.80) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of HEI stock traded up €1.80 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €48.26 ($48.26). The stock had a trading volume of 749,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €38.73 ($38.73) and a 12-month high of €68.08 ($68.08). The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

