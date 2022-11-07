HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HDELY. HSBC lowered HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HeidelbergCement from €47.00 ($47.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €43.50 ($43.50) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($64.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.42.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

