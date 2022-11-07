Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.54 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $56.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.