Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) PT Raised to €32.00

Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($30.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hensoldt Stock Performance

Shares of OTC HNSDF remained flat at 23.70 during midday trading on Monday. Hensoldt has a 12-month low of 19.60 and a 12-month high of 31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 21.39 and a 200 day moving average of 23.20.

About Hensoldt

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

