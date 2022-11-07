Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTGC. TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. 1,622,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,778. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

About Hercules Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

