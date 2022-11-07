HI Trading Down 4.7% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $127.55 million and $895,409.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,419.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00046643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00246909 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.046541 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $768,041.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.