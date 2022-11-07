Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,440 ($16.65) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.19) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,247 ($14.42) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 966.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,271.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,528.82. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($13.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,444 ($28.26).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

