Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,850 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.12. 140,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

