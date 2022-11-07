Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after buying an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,963,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,889,823,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5 %

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UNH traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $546.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $522.58 and its 200-day moving average is $514.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $510.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

