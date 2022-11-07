Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 66.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.40. 11,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.23. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.