Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

