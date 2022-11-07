Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after buying an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,132,000 after buying an additional 1,130,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 78,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,066. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -256.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

