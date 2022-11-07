HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

HRT stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. HireRight has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 128.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth $120,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

