HireRight (NYSE:HRT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HRT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HRT stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in HireRight by 101.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 111,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HireRight by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,025 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

