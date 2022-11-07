Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 930

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 930 ($10.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.
HSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($13.97) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.23).
Hiscox Stock Up 0.0 %
HSX opened at GBX 974.60 ($11.27) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 897.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 912.91. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,220.91. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Insider Activity
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Featured Articles
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.