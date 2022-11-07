Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 930

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 930 ($10.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($13.97) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.23).

Hiscox Stock Up 0.0 %

HSX opened at GBX 974.60 ($11.27) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 897.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 912.91. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,220.91. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

About Hiscox

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,835 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,073.48).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

