Hiscox’s (HSX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,208 ($13.97) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.23).
Hiscox Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 976.40 ($11.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,220.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 897.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 912.91. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59).
Insider Activity at Hiscox
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Featured Articles
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.