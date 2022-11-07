Hiscox’s (HSX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,208 ($13.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.23).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 976.40 ($11.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,220.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 897.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 912.91. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($8.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.59).

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,073.48).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

