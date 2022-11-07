Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.85 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.23 on Monday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,004,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,967,000 after purchasing an additional 133,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

