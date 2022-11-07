Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

HBCP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.45. 10,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

