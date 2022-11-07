Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $208.11. 59,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

