Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

