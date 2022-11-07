Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $274,212.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00600227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.99 or 0.31264854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

