Horizon Technology Finance Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 87.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $346.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

