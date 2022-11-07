Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.06.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

