Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $75.43 million and approximately $67,200.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

