Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Identiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Identiv Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Identiv has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.
