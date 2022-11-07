Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Identiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Identiv has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Identiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Identiv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Identiv by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

