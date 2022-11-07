Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $225.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.63.
Illumina Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Illumina stock traded down $7.26 on Monday, reaching $217.10. 4,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,494. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average of $217.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
