Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $225.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $7.26 on Monday, reaching $217.10. 4,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,494. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average of $217.46.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

