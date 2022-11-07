ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 5%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.85. 11,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,417,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 691,029 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

