ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 5%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.85. 11,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,417,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.
ImmunoGen Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.06.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
