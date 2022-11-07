ImmunoGen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,292 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 645% compared to the typical volume of 1,247 call options.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,479. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. TFC Financial Management grew its position in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ImmunoGen

IMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

