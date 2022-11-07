ImmunoGen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,292 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 645% compared to the typical volume of 1,247 call options.

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,479. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. TFC Financial Management grew its position in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

