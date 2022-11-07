Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMVT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,500. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 2,449,613 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 422,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.