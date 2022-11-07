Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is one of 47 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Imperial Petroleum to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Imperial Petroleum and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum Competitors 162 853 1364 13 2.51

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 32.55%. Given Imperial Petroleum’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Imperial Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 22.61% 301.33% 5.96% Imperial Petroleum Competitors 22.75% 33.74% 9.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million -$3.64 million -1.52 Imperial Petroleum Competitors $709.30 million $219.19 million 19.91

Imperial Petroleum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum peers beat Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

