Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.70 and last traded at $105.87. Approximately 1,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 343,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,857.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $28,213.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,857.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $300,810.18. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,792 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.