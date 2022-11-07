Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.70 and last traded at $105.87. Approximately 1,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 343,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.
Impinj Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 2.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
Impinj Company Profile
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
